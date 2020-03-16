March 14, 2020 James Arnel Conner, 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after a three-month battle with leukemia. He graduated from William Fleming High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Virginia Tech. Jim loved life, his family and friends, enjoyed playing golf, riding his Harley, woodworking and his yard. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna Hodges Conner; their children, Angela Conner Fisch and husband, Brian, and Jeff Conner and wife, Dori; and three grandchildren, Lauren Fisch, Chase Conner and Camp Conner. He is also survived by a brother, Ed Conner and his wife, Ruthie; and numerous friends and other relatives. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Warren R. Carswell officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation at www.allbloodcancers.org. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
Roanoke County police respond to self-inflicted gunshot at Tanglewood
-
VHSL puts spring sports on hold
-
Virginia Tech, Radford University move classes online amid coronavirus pandemic
-
UPDATED: VDEM employee tests positive for coronavirus; Virginia Gov. Northam bans events over 100 people statewide
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.