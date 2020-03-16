March 14, 2020 James Arnel Conner, 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after a three-month battle with leukemia. He graduated from William Fleming High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Virginia Tech. Jim loved life, his family and friends, enjoyed playing golf, riding his Harley, woodworking and his yard. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna Hodges Conner; their children, Angela Conner Fisch and husband, Brian, and Jeff Conner and wife, Dori; and three grandchildren, Lauren Fisch, Chase Conner and Camp Conner. He is also survived by a brother, Ed Conner and his wife, Ruthie; and numerous friends and other relatives. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Warren R. Carswell officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation at www.allbloodcancers.org. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James CONNER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.