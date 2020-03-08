March 5, 2020 Harless Wade Conner, 65, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Ruben Lee Conner. He is survived by his mother, Emmie Conner; sisters, Linda Fransisco (Melvin), Mary Noble, and Kathy McKay (Steven); uncle, Arthur Conner (Ilene); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Steven Wade officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Salem Cemetery, Copper Hill. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

