April 27, 1928 December 31, 2019 Cecile Ryman Conner, 91, of Lexington, Virginia, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital. Born on April 27, 1928, in Buena Vista, she was a daughter of the late Alfred McInturf Ryman and Katie Elizabeth Coffey Ryman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lindy Conner and three sisters, Lucille Elizabeth Ryman, Josephine Ryman Huber and Arlene Marie Ryman. Surviving are one brother, Alfred M. Ryman and his wife, Jane; two children, Deborah Ann Conner Whitner and her husband, Ray, and Timothy Charles Conner and his wife, Mary; along with the six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was a life-long member of the First Brethren Church in Buena Vista, a devoted and loving mother, and the sweetest, kindest lady that you would ever want to meet. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Conner, Cecile Ryman
