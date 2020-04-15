August 18, 1924 April 13, 2020 Arthur A. Conner, 95, of Copper Hill, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1924, to George Landon Conner and Della May Moran Conner in Copper Hill. Arthur attended Check school and later enlisted into the United States Army. He served his country proudly during World War II, traveling through many countries including China and Italy. When his service in the Army ended, Arthur returned home and married Bonnie Conner, also from Copper Hill. He retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad after many years of employment. He and Bonnie raised seven children. They were married 57 years before her death in 2005. Arthur married again to Ilene Vest Conner in April of 2007, who survives him. He was an accomplished woodworker and was well-known for his talent and craft of making fiddles and other stringed instruments. Arthur loved bluegrass music, playing and listening, and talking with other musicians. He also enjoyed fishing and visits from his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Arthur was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Lemmie Conner; his sister, Minnie Conner; his son, Michael Allen "Mickey" Conner; and his son, John William Conner and wife, Bonnie Jasper Conner. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Ilene Vest Conner; sister, Emmie Conner of Floyd; daughter, Brenda Galyean (Luther) of Copper Hill; daughter, Katherine Giles (Clay) of Copper Hill; son, Thomas "Tommy" Conner of Shawsville; daughter, Mary Elkins of Statesville, North Carolina; daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Dehart of Troutville; stepchildren; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Rest Vale Cemetery in Copper Hill. Due to the current conditions concerning the COVID-19 virus, the family asks friends to consider sending condolences through prayers and cards but welcomes visitors to attend in person if desired. Visitation entry will be limited to 10 people at a time to comply with the regulations put in place by the Governor. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virus strikes NRV nursing facilities, Montgomery Co. social service cases increase
-
Christiansburg's Marketplace announces some tenants; still no anchor store
-
Yokohama tire plant to stay closed in Salem, officials say
-
Editorial: Your $1,200 stimulus check is a lot less than what other people are getting
-
Northam signs history-making batch of gun control bills
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.