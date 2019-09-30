CONLEY Robert Louis January 28, 1937 September 27, 2019 Robert Louis Conley (Bobby), 82, of Woodland Drive, Pearisburg, Va., departed this life Friday evening, September 27, 2019 in the loving care of his family at home. Born in Giles County, Va. on January 28, 1937 he was a son of the late Ike and Mary Johnston Conley. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry in Radford as an iron pourer and worked at the Narrows Cattle Market. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sharon Lynn Conley; and his sons, Robert Lee Conley and Jerry Allen Conley. Bobby leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 62 years, Rosie Neice Conley; his sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Wayne and Connie Conley of Pembroke, David Wayne Conley of Pearisburg and Arthur Dale and Beth Conley of Pearisburg; his nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Judy Conley of Pearisburg. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St. Pembroke. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. before the services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Salem teen's death tied to marijuana ring charges, feds say
-
Carilion plans to create center for children's care at Tanglewood
-
Reynolds acquitted of murder following shooting at Triangle Mart in Roanoke
-
Gerald Baliles, Va. governor from 1986-90, enters palliative care program for cancer
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.