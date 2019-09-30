CONLEY Robert Louis January 28, 1937 September 27, 2019 Robert Louis Conley (Bobby), 82, of Woodland Drive, Pearisburg, Va., departed this life Friday evening, September 27, 2019 in the loving care of his family at home. Born in Giles County, Va. on January 28, 1937 he was a son of the late Ike and Mary Johnston Conley. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry in Radford as an iron pourer and worked at the Narrows Cattle Market. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sharon Lynn Conley; and his sons, Robert Lee Conley and Jerry Allen Conley. Bobby leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 62 years, Rosie Neice Conley; his sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Wayne and Connie Conley of Pembroke, David Wayne Conley of Pearisburg and Arthur Dale and Beth Conley of Pearisburg; his nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Judy Conley of Pearisburg. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St. Pembroke. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. before the services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.