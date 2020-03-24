March 9, 1927 March 22, 2020 Frances Beatrice "Maw Bea" Conley, 93, of the Clendennin Community in Narrows, Va., departed this life to enter into her Heavenly Home on Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020, in the care of Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Rich Creek, Va. Born in Pembroke, Va. on March 9, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Bessie Radford Meredith. "Maw Bea" was known for her faith and to be an avid prayer warrior. She attended North Narrows Tabernacle and Bethel Chapel. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Houston Conley; her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Dwight Gilmer; and her brother, JC "Buddy" Meredith. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, James Lee "Jimmy" Martin (Lisa) of Pearisburg, Va.; her grandchildren, Pete Blankenship (Jimmy) of Narrows, Va., Charlie Price (Kevin) of Pearisburg, Va., Timmy Martin, Tonya Martin, and Travis Martin; great-grandchildren, Justin Price (Kellie), Courtney Blankenship (DJ), Garret Blankenship (Abby), Braxton, and Madison; six great-great-grandchildren, Raylan, Sadie, John, Brooklyn, and Kaleigh; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Meredith. There will be a funeral at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel (605 Snidow St, Pembroke, Va.), on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastors Charlie Price and Eddie Kendall officiating. A graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Narrows, Va. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 25 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

