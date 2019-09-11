August 31, 2019 Richard Butler Conley-Edwards, 73, of Roanoke, Va., died Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William P. Edwards and Martha S. Edwards; sister, Catherine Boyd; nephew, Dylan Boyd; grandson, Ryan Danson Phipps; brother-in-law, Dana Mendall Conley and sister-in-law, Linda Stuart Conley. Highlights of Richard's life included first his "grandbabies", special times fishing with brother-in-law, Dana, and his great golf ability which took him through college, and kept him in Spain during the Vietnam War. Surviving him are his wife of 19 years, Sharon Conley-Edwards; children, Kimberly Conley-Dricker (Michael) and Kenneth E.S-Conley (Tina); grandchildren, Taylor Conley (Tanner), Kayla Phipps and Grace Ryan Addington; great-grandchild, Tate Oliver Ryan Phipps; brother and sister-in-law, Devon Stuart Conley and Heather Gay Conley (Zooey); twin nephews, Jonas and Tyler Boyd; and of course his dog, Caper and cat, Himself. A celebration of Richard's life will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1101 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Inurnment will take place in the columbarium at 1 p.m., preceding the service. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.

