August 9, 1942 February 18, 2020 James H. "Jim" Conklin, 77, of Boones Mill, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Jim was born on August 9, 1942 in Suffern, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Kathryn Conklin and by his son, Jimmie Conklin. Jim served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966. While serving, he sang in the Blue Jacket Choir, was assigned to the USS Holland and was stationed in Rota, Spain as a computer specialist. After his time in the Navy, Jim retired from Franklin County where he spent more than 25 years as the director and computer programmer for the data processing center. Jim is survived by his son, Matthew Conklin (special friend, Stacey Carlock); stepdaughters, Dianna Olinger, Leigh Furrow (Kenny); brother, Jeff Conklin (Sue); nephews, Mark, Brad and Todd Conklin; granddaughters, Christina Fisher, Sarah McCoy, Kimberly and Kari Furrow; and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Palliative care unit of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's name to a favorite charity. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with Pastor Andy Duffey and Pastor Eric Anspaugh officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. His family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
11:00AM
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
