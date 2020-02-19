February 18, 2020 James H. "Jim" Conklin, age 77, of Boones Mill, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, with visitation on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel).

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
