CONE JR. John P. September 29, 1927 September 3, 2019 John P. Cone Jr. passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Elenor Frost and Ralph Waldo and Mabel Sayse Cone; his father, John P. Cone Sr.; his mother, Irma Frost Cone; his first wife, Maria Pabst Cone; and his brother, Harold Cone. John is survived by his wife, Fern Hensley Cone; his and Maria's three children, son, John Rolf Cone (Frances) and family of Marion, N.C.; son, Walter Eric Cone of Asheville, NC, and daughter, Linda Maya Brown (Michael) and family of Marion, N.C.; his brothers, Chris Cone (Jeri) and family of Lexington, N.C. and Dan Cone (Lee) and family of Lexington, N.C.; his sisters, Sandy Oglesby (Stewart) and family of Williamsburg, Va. and Gigi Welch (Paul) and family of London, England. He is also survived by his foster family of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Donell Dumire, Lara Dumire, Jon P. Dumire, Maticia Ruffner and family, Marvin Ruffner III and family, Bianca Dumire and family, Shamayne Burke, Antonio Dumire, and Arora Hurst; and his dog, Contessa, who was his best friend. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

