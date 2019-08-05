May 1, 1963 August 3, 2019 Denise Champ Compton, 56, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Don Summerville officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., with family and friends. A visitation for her friends with the family will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., and again on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
