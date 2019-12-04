COMBS Wesley November 30, 2019 Wesley (Junior) Combs, 72, of Elliston, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lewis Gale Montgomery Regional Hospital. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services to honor Junior's life will be conducted on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roy Kanode officiating. Interment with Military funeral honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

