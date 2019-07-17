COMBS Sidney Allen January 11, 1932 July 14, 2019 Sidney Allen Combs, 87, of Salem, following a brief illness, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Lewis Gales Medical Center. Mr. Combs was born in Lynchburg, Va., a son of the late Ellis and Kate Thomas Combs and had been a lifelong resident of Salem. He was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the Air Wing of the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ellis B. Jr. and Harvey; and a sister, Brenda O'Berine. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lillie Gartman Combs; a brother, Richard Combs; sister, Jean Cochran, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Ben Lockhart will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
