COMBS Sidney Allen January 11, 1932 July 14, 2019 Sidney Allen Combs, 87, of Salem, Va., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Ben Lockhart will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.