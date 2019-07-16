COMBS Sidney Allen January 11, 1932 July 14, 2019 Sidney Allen Combs, 87, of Salem, Va., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Ben Lockhart will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
