December 24, 2019 Mary Gladys Banks Combs, 90, of Woodlawn, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Galax Health and Rehab. She was born to the late Joseph and Inez Banks of the Snake Creek Community. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Creed Combs; infant daughter, Brenda Combs; grandson, Chris Dalton; and daughter-in-law, Betty Shelor Combs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charlie, John, Glenn and Claude Banks; and her sisters Creola Rorrer, Iva Cassell, and Edna Largen. She is survived by her son, Carlos Wayne Combs of Woodlawn; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Russell Danley of Rural Hall, N.C., Linda and Leon Dalton of Radford, Va.; grandchildren, Angela Kanipe, Cynthia Allen, and Bryan Dalton; great-grandchildren, Maggie, Faith, Carson, and Eli Kanipe, Brooke and Connor Allen, Andrew, Nolan, and Jasmine Dalton. A special thank you to her caregiver and friend, Dolores Carr. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville, following with services at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Russell Vass officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery on Joy Ranch Road. Flowers are appreciated or friends may make a donation to the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Fund in care of Russell Branscome, 36 Quail Ridge Court, Galax, VA 24333. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Combs family.
Combs, Mary Gladys Banks
Service information
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
2:00PM-2:45PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N Main St
Hillsville, VA 24343
