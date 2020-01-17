January 15, 2020 Eugene "Gene" Ray Coltrane, age 92, of Pulaski, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Dickie Nelson, while under the care of Medi Home Health & Hospice. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Grace Spraker Coltrane and his parents, Clyde R. Coltrane and Claude Coltrane. He is survived by his daughters, Judith Coltrane Nelson and her husband, Dickie; and his daughter, Karen Coltrane Phillips and her husband, Randall; two grandsons, Brad Nelson and wife, Aibie, Blake Nelson and wife, Cindy; stepgranddaughter, Cyndi Phillips Brimm and husband, Chris; five great-grandsons, Christopher, Travis and wife, Katrina, Jeremy, Levi and Noah; stepgrandson, Jaxson; and one great-granddaughter, Lindsay; and two stepgreat-granddaughters, Becca and Hailey. Gene was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and if having survived, he would have been a great-great-grandfather come February. Gene was enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II, stationed in the Philippines providing humanitarian aid and relief. He was employed by Appalachian Power Company for 37 and one half years, as a Hydro Reservoir Building Supervisor. Visitation will be at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with memorial service to immediately follow, entombment at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family would like to give special thanks to Gene's hospice nurse Jacqulin McDuffie and Aid Barbara Luckado, for their care and compassion. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
