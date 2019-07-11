December 3, 1947 July 7, 2019 Russell Bernard Colston, 71, of Roanoke, answered the call of his master on Sunday, July 7, 2019. A United State Army Veteran, 1966 graduate of Lucy Addison High School and retiree of Norfolk & Western Railroad. Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1810 Grayson Ave. N.W. Family and friends visitation will be Friday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Sherwood Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.