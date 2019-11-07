August 2, 1937 November 4, 2019 Thelma Louise Collins, 82, of Walnut Road, Pembroke, VA departed this life Monday morning, November 4, 2019 in the loving care of her family at home. Born on Spruce Run in Giles County on August 2, 1937, she was a daughter of the late India Williams Lang and Harvey Lang. She was retired from Virginia Tech. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Douglas Collins, her daughter Linda Collins, her sons Randy Collins and Douglas Collins Jr, and four brothers and three sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons and daughters-in-law Danny Ray Collins of Pembroke, Donald Lee and Christine Collins of Blacksburg, Michael Lee and Nicole Collins of Pembroke; brother Sam Lang and wife Rita of Radford; sister Bertha Ratliff and husband Bill of New Castle; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 1:00 pm in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with burial following in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours before the services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.