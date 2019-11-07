August 2, 1937 November 4, 2019 Thelma Louise Collins, 82, of Walnut Road, Pembroke, VA departed this life Monday morning, November 4, 2019 in the loving care of her family at home. Born on Spruce Run in Giles County on August 2, 1937, she was a daughter of the late India Williams Lang and Harvey Lang. She was retired from Virginia Tech. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Douglas Collins, her daughter Linda Collins, her sons Randy Collins and Douglas Collins Jr, and four brothers and three sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons and daughters-in-law Danny Ray Collins of Pembroke, Donald Lee and Christine Collins of Blacksburg, Michael Lee and Nicole Collins of Pembroke; brother Sam Lang and wife Rita of Radford; sister Bertha Ratliff and husband Bill of New Castle; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 1:00 pm in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with burial following in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours before the services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke woman dies of injuries from I-77 wreck in North Carolina
-
Study finds 1 in 3 Virginia Tech students 'food insecure,' prompts fundraiser
-
'Mr. Virginia' historian Bud Robertson dies at 89
-
A troubled Virginia teen hoped to start over at college. Instead he died in a jail cell.
-
7-year-old girl dressed as bumblebee shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.