November 29, 1935 May 19, 2020 Robert Kenneth Collins, 84, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Rockledge, Fla. following a brief illness. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Collins; his loving wife, Joyce Collins; his two sisters, Marie Reynolds and Vivian Rice; and his second wife, Jean Collins. He is survived by his children, Ken (Kem) Collins, Cyndi (Carl) Cochran, and Steven (Amanda) Collins; sister-in-law, Helen McHone; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, papa, and great-papa. He was a faithful and religious man who was dedicated to living his life through the Scripture. He was a devoted friend to many. He was a long time member of Woodside Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va. He was currently attending Faith Baptist in Rockledge, Fla. Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home & Crematory, 1330 E. Main St., Salem VA, 24153. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a service to follow immediately upon the close of visitation. A burial will follow the service at Sherwood Memorial Park with Reverend Bruce Robinson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Woodside Evangelical Presbyterian Church in care of the pastoral fund at 2321 Roanoke Ave., Roanoke, VA 24015.
