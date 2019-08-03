COLLINS Patricia Shepherd November 20, 1947 July 31, 2019 Patricia (Pat) Shepherd Collins, 71, passed away July 31, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel. Burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Salisbury National Veteran's Cemetery. Pat was born November 20, 1947 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Helen Via Shepherd and Jessie Shepherd. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her loving husband of 36 years, Robert Eugene Collins; great-grandson, Jaxson Hull; and her poodle "Pookie". Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Michele Hull and husband Greg and Tricia Thomas and husband Keith; grandchildren, Danielle Watt and Joseph Schneider, Anthony Thomas, Amber Hagan and Travis, Joshuah Arellano, Kelsey Hull, Jessica Arellano and Robby Hull; great-grandchildren, Madi Watt, Gavin Hagan, Reagan Watt, Zachary Witcher and Eevee Brinkley. Following graduation from Cave Spring High School in Roanoke, Pat enlisted in the United States Army and served her country honorably. She adored her family and enjoyed having big family gatherings. She was known for her karaoke talents at American Legion Post 55 in Winston-Salem, NC. Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 55, 111 Miller St. Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.