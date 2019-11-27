COLLINS Melvin November 25, 2019 Melvin (Eugene) Collins, 58, of Roanoke, Va., passed away suddenly on Monday, November 25, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Melvin and Helen Collins; daughter, Paige Coe; brother, Nathan Collins; sisters, Sandra Collins and husband Dan Comstock and Regina Jones and husband David; nephew, Chad; nieces, Kristal and Kasey; and great nephew Max. A small Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home and Crematory, (540) 366-0707.

