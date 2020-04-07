Collins Leota Jean (Nicely) July 7, 1929 April 5, 2020 Leota Jean (Nicely) Collins, 90, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Raleigh Court Health & Rehabilitation Center, in Roanoke. Survivors and arrangements will be announced at www.johnmoakey.com

