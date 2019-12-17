May 3, 1953 December 15, 2019 George Edgar Collins, 66, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home in Radford. He was retired from Volvo Trucks. George was preceded in death by his father, William Harold Collins; and sister, Nancy Wallace. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Collins; sons, Andy Collins of Christiansburg and Kyle Nixon of Radford; daughters, Mandy Thompson (Donald), and Christie Hollingsworth, both of Radford; mother, Edna T. Collins; grandchildren, Brandon, Amara, Aviana, Malcom, Markell, Kalib and Zane; two great-grandsons; brother, William Collins Jr. (Mary) of Dublin; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with Dr. Paul Lane officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to your local animal shelter. The Collins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

