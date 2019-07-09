July 7, 2019 Beverly Bohon Collins, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa C. Austin and husband, W. Kim Austin; and several cousins. A Graveside Service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Evergreen Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

