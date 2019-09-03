September 15, 1959 August 31, 2019 Lisa Ann Alba Collin, 59, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born in Charleston, W.Va., on September 15, 1959 and grew up in Salem, Va. – which she said was "right up there next to God." Lisa is survived by her husband, Dr. Gary Collin; children, Brittany Leigh Bonner and son-in-law, Aaron Cowan, Olivia Skye Collin, and Hunter Jackson Collin; her mother, Helen Alba; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richie and Peggy Alba, Daryl and Kitty Alba, and Tim and Liz Alba; and sister and brother-in-law, Kerri Alba Parker and Wes Parker. Her two dogs, Allie and Harper, and two cats, Glenvar and Virginia, will also miss her. Lisa worked as a respiratory therapist in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for 16 years. Her passions were her family, animals, horticulture, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and Glenvar High School. Visiting hours will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 or to Save the Manatee Club. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

