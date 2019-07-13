COLLIER Robert Newton October 7, 1940 July 11, 2019 Robert (Bobby) Newton Collier, 78, of Christiansburg, Va. passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, July 11, 2019 at New river Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Bobby was born in Lee County, Va. on October 7, 1940 to the late Kelly and Zelma Collier. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Collier; brother, Clyde Collier; sister, Billie Collier; sister-in-law, Velma Collier. Bobby worked for RP Thomas Trucking for more than 30 years "south bound and down". After retirement, he worked for 5 years at Montgomery County Waste Management as a site attendant. Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Diane Collier Fenton and husband, Tony; his pride and joy grandchildren, Morgan Fenton and fiancé, Andrew, Jordan Fenton and fiancee, Katie; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Jane Collier of Bassett; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Louie Dalton, Virginia Sowder; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lloyd and Betty Bolt, SG and Pauline Bolt; special friends, Lewis Sumner and Silvia Moran. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Howard Nester officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Doorways (MCV Hospitality House), 612 East Marshall Street, Richmond, Va. 23219. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
