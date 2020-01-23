February 9, 1956 January 18, 2020 Katrina D. Coles passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Those left to cherish her memories are husband, Larry; mother, Gladys Hancock; children, Edward Brown, Denzel Coles, Monique Johnson, Shanelle Ellington, Tiffany Ellington; brothers, sisters, family, and friends. Celebration will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Jefferson Center at 2 p.m.
Coles, Katrina D.
