March 3, 2020 Violet Coleman, 101, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1918, in Terrys Fork, Va., the eldest of 11 children born to Ellis and Roxie Dalton Sayers. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, six sisters, two grandchildren, two husbands, and all four of her children, Elizabeth B. Ellsworth, Wilma B. Monsour, Roy Kenneth Britt, and Donnie L. Britt. Left to forever cherish her memory are four grandchildren, Cathy (John) Wizorek, Lisa Dalton, Russell Britt, and Michael Ellsworth; two great-grandchildren, Julie Hall and Amanda (Greg) Windham; five great great-grandchildren, Taylor, Leah, and Kaylee Shrewsbury, Breanna Hall, and Maya Windham; one great great great-grandchild, Taylor Shrewsbury Jr.; two sisters, Cecille Pettry and Betty Ratcliffe; one brother, Howard Sayers; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Violet lived a long and joyous life, despite the sorrows that came her way. She loved to read, play Yatzee, and travel with her sisters to the beach, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City. Her life was defined by the many children she raised, both her own, her younger siblings, and later on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She insisted we love one another, "warts and all", and be faithful to one another in all things. We were blessed to have known and loved her and will honor and cherish her memory always. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Center and Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving, compassionate care of our grannie during her final days. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:29
