February 29, 2020 Tina Marie Coleman, 53, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Survivors include her mother, Earnestine Coleman and other family members. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Interment will be held in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Tina Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

