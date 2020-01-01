December 28, 2019 Linda Lucille Johnson Coleman of Roanoke, Va., departed her earthly awareness on Saturday, December 28, 2019, with belief in an eternal life to come with her God and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in 1940 to the late Floyd and Blanche Radford Johnson. Linda married the late Jimmie W. Coleman in 1957. She had a variety of job skills and concentrated in education after a master's degree from Radford University in 1980. Linda was also a lifelong friend of Lois Wilson. She is survived by her precious son, Jimmy; her two wonderful grandsons, Jason and wife, Rebeca, and Christopher and wife, Raye; three great-grandsons, Traver, Brendan and Bannon; her great-granddaughters, Kaileigh and Scarlett; her special niece, Diane Moore; along with many nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Natural Bridge, Va. Burial will follow at Glasgow Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
COLEMAN, Linda Lucille Johnson
