COLEMAN Kaye Parrish March 3, 1943 August 23, 2019 Kaye Parrish Coleman, 76, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away August 23, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1943, the daughter of the late Clarence Joel Parrish and Margaret "Peggy" Knick Parrish. Kaye attended Effinger, ultimately graduating from Lexington High School in 1961, after her move to Lexington. She was employed by James K Olive, CPA, for over 30 years. Kaye was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Leo W. Coleman. Surviving are children, Greg Coleman (Angie) and Amy Lineberry (Neal); stepchildren, Debbie Coleman and Everette Coleman; grandchildren, Sydney and Rachel Coleman, Abigail and Madelyn Lineberry, Zach Austin, Chad Coleman; and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Kylie Austin. She is also survived by her sisters, Charlotte Parrish Silvea of Buena Vista and Linda Parrish Kesterson of Charlottesville. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mike Hamilton officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.