July 17, 1947 March 12, 2020 Joseph Thomas Coleman Jr., 72, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 12. 2020. Joe was born on July 17, 1947 in Roanoke, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Eades Coleman and his father, Joseph Thomas Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Catherine "Kitty" Coleman; his daughter, Kerry Coleman Yeatts and her husband, Toby Yeatts of Roanoke, Va.; his son, Brian Michael Coleman and his wife, Dawn Deeds Coleman, of Centennial, Colo.; his son, Patrick Joseph "PJ" Coleman, Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Owen Deeds Coleman, Los Angeles, Calif., Grace Olivia Coleman of Centennial, Colo., and Ashlee Catherine Yeatts of Roanoke, V. Joe is also survived by his brother, Charles Coleman and his wife, Vickie Coleman. Joe and Kitty celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 1, 2019. Kitty often spoke of her decision to marry Joe as the smartest choice she ever made. She saw in him what so many others have noted over the years. He was fiercely loyal to his family, but he was determined to offer guidance to anyone who sought his advice and mentorship. He leaves behind numerous friends and family who were inspired by his interest and strong faith in offering counsel to how to achieve their goals and pursue their dreams. Joe's genuine capacity for listening to the stories and dreams of nurses, sales people, waiters, teachers, nieces, nephews and so many others was sincere. Joe earned his Bachelor of Science in History from Concord University (Athens, W.Va.); MALS degree from Hollins University (Hollins, Va.); and Ed.D. in Education from Virginia Tech. He served in public education for 45 years, and his academic career included school systems in Roanoke City Public Schools (14 years) and 31 years in Salem City Public Schools. In Roanoke City Schools, Joe taught history and geography at Monroe Junior High School, and he loved coaching the track team. He transferred to Madison Junior High School as assistant principal, then on to Addison Junior High School where he taught history and geography and served as assistant principal. After six years of teaching, Joe became Roanoke City's Supervisor of Social Studies. After 14 years in Roanoke City Schools, it was time for a new beginning. Joe moved to Salem City Schools in 1983 where he served as principal of G.W. Carver Elementary School, principal of South Salem Elementary School, Director of Testing Assessment and Technology, retiring from Salem City Public Schools in 2014. This transition coupled with his previous career in Roanoke City would provide the stability he was looking for. And although the administrative positions were extremely rewarding, it was Joe's love for the children that made him often say he preferred teaching, shaping young minds and guiding them into opportunities they may not have considered. He realized early on that the best way to spend time with his own children during their formative years was to get involved in coaching their sports teams. Whether on the tee-ball field, golf course, basketball court, or soccer field. Joe managed to carve out time for them while balancing a very productive life of service to others. Joe will be sorely missed by everyone who's lives he touched and with every stranger he always greeted with the same question, "So where'd you go to school?" The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, SW Roanoke, Va. A memorial service will be conducted to commemorate his life at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, SW, Roanoke, Va.
