April 7, 1942 July 31, 2019 My precious husband and loving father of our children, Alfred Clifton (Buzzy) Coleman Jr., born on April 7, 1942, rode into the sunset for the last time on July 31, 2019 at our home in Sedalia surrounded by me and our four children. Buzzy overcame many challenges in his life and took this latest challenge of Alzheimer's Disease head on like the man he was, with no complaints. Buzzy is survived by me, Martha Anne Thompson Coleman; our three sons, Alfred Clifton (Clif) Coleman III and his wife, Melissa, David Thornhill Coleman and his wife, Kate (Collee), Benjamin Vaughan Coleman and his wife, Carly; our daughter, Johannah Hill Coleman; our ten grandchildren, David Thornhill Jr., Myles (Millie) Katherine and husband Chris, Natalie Anne, Allison Coleman Angelini and husband Mark, Alfred Clifton (Al) Coleman IV, Noah Benjamin, Gilliam Hill, Luna Vaughan, Autumn Soleil, and Rosemary Belle. Buzzy was also guardian and father figure to his nephew, Michael Bryant; great-niece, Claire Bryant and grea- nephew, Grayson Bryant. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Coleman Mason; his brother, Joseph (Joe) Harris Coleman and his wife, Anne, and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Clifton and Hazel Vaughan Coleman; and his sister, Virginia Claire Coleman. We sincerely thank his caretakers, who provided excellent care and much love, even though Buzzy was not always accepting of that help due to his independent nature. Buzzy was co-founder of Coleman-Adams Construction, Inc. and built it into one of Central Virginia's most successful construction companies. Buzzy was very active in his community and supported many local charitable organizations with his time, talents, and treasure. He was particularly proud of his company's involvement in the construction of the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia. Buzzy loved to work and encourage others to "get to work!" His favorite pastimes were going to Smith Mountain Lake and Nags Head, being on his farm, traveling on his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. Our family is so grateful to Buzzy for his dedication and love, and for the wonderful life that he provided for us. We will miss his handsome smile, his hearty laugh, and his special and unique personality. Buzzy will be so greatly missed by all. We will receive friends and family this Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at our home on Mountain Run Farm,1530 Charlemont Road, Big Island, Virginia. The family will have a private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the following organizations in Buzzy's name: National D-Day Memorial, The Sedalia Center, Bedford Area Family YMCA or the United Way of Central Virginia. Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford, is assisting our family.
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.