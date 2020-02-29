February 27, 2020 Ida Marie Cole, 89, of New Castle, Va., and formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Tinie Stump Burress; and her husband, William Paul Cole; son, Robert Hansford and daughter, Roberta Cole Dickson. Surviving are three daughters, Beatrice Cole Huffman (George), Marie Elana Cole, and Theresa Lynn Cole-Smith (Missy); eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one sister, Melvina Aliff; and two brothers, Leonard Burress (Faith) and Kenneth Burress. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Avenue, Roanoke with Pastor John Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park - Salem. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
