February 27, 2020 Ida Marie Cole, 89, of New Castle, Va., and formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Tinie Stump Burress; and her husband, William Paul Cole; son, Robert Hansford and daughter, Roberta Cole Dickson. Surviving are three daughters, Beatrice Cole Huffman (George), Marie Elana Cole, and Theresa Lynn Cole-Smith (Missy); eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one sister, Melvina Aliff; and two brothers, Leonard Burress (Faith) and Kenneth Burress. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Avenue, Roanoke with Pastor John Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park - Salem. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ida COLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.