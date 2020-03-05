March 3, 2020 Ellen C. Cole, 95, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, S.C. She is survived by two sons, Michael Cole and wife, Sharon and James Cole and wife, Nora; seven grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, 1330 East Main Street, on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. by Bishop Joe Havens. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.

