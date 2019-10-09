COLE David Lyle May 26, 1941 October 5, 2019 David Lyle Cole, 78, of Salem, Va., passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. David is remembered for his incredible work ethic, and sense of humor. He was employed by Walker Machine & Foundry for forty-two years. In his younger years, he served in the United States Army and was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He will always be remembered for being a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Karen Cole; parents, Lewis and Lura Cole; in addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Cole, Arthur Cole and Charles Nichols: sisters, Carrie Cole Tribe, Mary O'Connell and Frances Johnson, one granddaughter, Hannah Cole and one grandson, Josiah Bontrager. He is survived by his children, Bonnie Verhey and husband, Martin of Colorado Springs, Colo., Douglas Cole and wife, Rachel of Jackson Center, Pa., Brenda Baxley and husband, Dwayne of Salem, Va., Jennifer Stanley and husband, Barry of Roanoke, Va., Susan Bontrager and husband Jim of Middlebury, Ind.; siblings Madeline Nothstein (Barry), Keith Cole, Aubrey Cole, Elmer Cole (Toni), and Ida Arnold; he also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, Va. 24153. The funeral service will also be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the chapel, followed by a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park, with military honors. Pastor Hilton Jeffreys will be officiating. Online condolences can be made by visiting, www.johnmoakey.com.

