April 16, 2020 On April 16, 2020, Carrie Sutphin Cole, 84, of Pilot, Va., left us to meet her Heavenly Father and the love of her life, Edwin on the streets of gold. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a member of Pilot Methodist Church. She held several offices in the National Ruritan Club. She also served as an officer of the electoral board of Montgomery Co. for many years. She was a long time employee of Pilot Mtn. Grocery, known to many as "Granny". She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edwin Frank Cole; parents, Kerry Eli and Bertha L. Sutphin; brothers, Frank Sutphin and Ward Sutphin; son-in-law, Jimmy B. Martin; and sisters-in-law, Elsie Sutphin and Mary Cole. She is survived by her son, David Cole and wife, Diane, of Check; daughter, Edwina Martin of Riner; grandchildren, Megan Vaughn (Chase), Jason Cole, Chris Martin (Terri), and Adam Martin; great-grandchildren, Ashlee and Mason; brother, Cecil Sutphin (Margie); brother-in-law, Robert Cole; sister-in-law, Jeaneen Sutphin, along with many other family and friends. Also Special thanks to all those who helped care for Carrie and the Amedisys Hospice team for the exceptional care given during this time. The family will be holding a private graveside service at the Cole Family Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Norris officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pilot Methodist Church, 2123 Huffville Rd., Pilot, VA 24138.

