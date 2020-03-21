November 4, 1941 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Morris Alvin Coffey Sr., 78, of Buena Vista, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Rockbridge County, on November 4, 1941, a son of the late Roy E. Coffey Sr. and Sarah Margaret Wiseman Coffey. Morris was retired from General Electric. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margie Coffey; a son, Morris A. Coffey Jr. (Sherrie); two daughters, Renae Jenkins (Steven) and Kimberley Cole; his grandchildren, Jennie (Daniel), Sarah (Shane), Lizz (Shawn), Dustin, A.J., Logan, Andrea, Joshua and Zachary; 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Barbara Crissman (Clyde); and two brothers, Roy E. Coffey, Jr. (Karen) and Keith Coffey (Dianna). Per Morris's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockbridge Hospice, 315 Myers St. Lexington, VA 24523. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

To plant a tree in memory of Morris Coffey, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.