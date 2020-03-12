March 7, 2020 John Haines Coffey of Daleville, Va., a retired United Methodist minister and member of the Virginia Annual Conference, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, following a prolonged illness at the age of 91. During his active professional years, he served as Campus Minister at the University of Alabama, at Virginia Polytechnic University and State University, and as Conference Council on Ministries staff in Richmond, Va., from which he retired. Mr. Coffey was born in Woodstock, Va., the son of a Methodist parsonage family. He attended public schools in Keyser, W.Va., Covington and Roanoke, Va. and graduated from George Washington High School in Danville. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Duke University and a Master of Higher Education from Columbia University. Mr. Coffey helped to organize and staff the first Conference of Religious Arts in the Virginia Council of Churches. He served as an adjunct professor at the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond and for a brief time at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Crowder Coffey; his daughters, MaryScott C. Tuck and her husband, Stephen Tuck, of Moneta, Va., and Paige Coffey-Cirrone and her husband, Chris Cirrone, of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; his granddaughter, Chloe Coffey; and his sister, Louise Smith and her husband, Terrell Smith II, of Bedford, Va., their son, Terrell Smith III and his wife, Robin, of Bonsack, Va. John also leaves a wealth of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
