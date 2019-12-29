December 27, 2019 Floyd W. Coffey, 78, passed peacefully at his home in Eagle Rock on Friday, December 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 5 until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Springwood Baptist Church.
COFFEY, Floyd W.
