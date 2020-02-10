David W. Coffey, 73, of Lexington, Va., historian, educator, and church organist, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Lexington on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 3 p.m.
