COFFER, Thelma Delephine October 23, 1941 - June 10, 2020 Thelma "Delephine" Anderson Coffer, age 78, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Saltville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Roanoke. She was born on Thursday, October 23, 1941, to the late Ray and Mary Totten Anderson in Saltville. Delephine loved to read and collect recipes. She was blessed with a gift of music and loved to sing and play the piano. At the age of 13, she dedicated her life to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ; she was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Southeast Roanoke. Her greatest joy in addition to her family was the opportunity to witness to ALL about Christ! On Wednesday afternoon she was greeted in heaven by her brothers, Charles, Frank, and Henry Anderson; sisters, Dorothy Hall, Fannie Olinger, and Louella Anderson; as well as her parents. She is survived by her husband of 46 years whom she worked with diligently in their ministry, the Rev. Courtney Wayne Coffer; sons, Courtland Dwayne Coffer and Darrell Wayne Coffer; grandchildren, Kaylee Ann Coffer and Madison Nicole Coffer; brothers, George Anderson and wife, Carolyn, and Roy Anderson and wife, Brenda; sisters, Helen Ford, Rose Anderson and husband, Frank, and Pauline Perkins; sister-in-law, Mattie Anderson; and numerous extended family members. A funeral service to celebrate her homegoing will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy, 529 Apperson Dr., Salem, VA 24153, with Bishop Fred Fisher, Bishop Gary Vernon, and Pastor Don Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service at the Ridgedale Cemetery in Smyth County, Va. Friends may visit with the family from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the church following all current recommendations for health and safety. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
