February 7, 2020 Ms. Dorothy Cofer passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 86. She was kind-hearted, loved helping others, and treasured all who visited her store for cookies and candy. She will be greatly missed and her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her. At her request, no service was held.

