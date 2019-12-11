December 9, 2019 Irene C. Cock, 86, of Dugspur, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel "J.B." Cock. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Rena and Kenneth Franklin and Janet and Charles Hoover; granddaughter and husband, Crystal and Tim Barton; great-grandson, D.J. Chappell; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Eileen Cox; nephew, Howard Cox; and special friends, Carolyn Barnes, Gloria Frazier, and Susan Utt. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrolton Pike, Hillsville, VA 24343. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.