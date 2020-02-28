February 25, 2020 Laura Jean High Cochran, 93, wife of W. Paul Cochran Sr., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Gaston County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Marshall R. High and the late Eula Mae Abernathy High. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir. She worked as a teachers aide for Roanoke City Schools. Laura was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was family gatherings at the beach and celebrations. She taught us that being together was what mattered, not the specific date. We celebrated holidays when everyone could be there. Laura loved to sew, crochet, and garden. She sewed clothes for her daughters and family and friends have beautiful afghans she created. In addition to her husband of 70 years, she leaves behind five children, Cindy Washam (Rodney), Bill Cochran (Sharon), Anne Brown, Susan Woody (Mike), Robert Cochran (Cherise); 11 grandchildren, Che', Shane, Elizabeth, Michael, Matthew, Jordan, Ryan, Kristin, Ben, Christopher, Camden; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Gillespie (Royce), Carolyn Glover (Tommy); a brother, Reggie High (Katie). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sara High. A service celebrating Laura Jean's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Woody and Pastor Scott Hamilton officiating. A private entombment will be held following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Oakland Baptist Church, 3623 Roundhill Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24012.
