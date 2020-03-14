June 2, 1932 March 11, 2020 John Dickinson Cochran of Roanoke, Va., was born into eternity on Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on June 2, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to parents, Frank and Lucy Cochran, John lived in many parts of the country due to his father's work in the federal prison system. It was in Washington, D.C. that he met the love of his life, Mable Wynn Kirkland, through a church gathering. A graduate of Carson Newman College, John embraced God's call to ministry and completed his graduate work at Southwestern Theological Seminary. John served at Fountain Memorial and Metropolitan Baptist Churches in Washington, D.C. before serving as Minister to Education at First Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va. He next served as the Minister of Education and Pastoral Care at Roanoke's First Baptist Church for 30 years. While at First Baptist John started the singles ministry and the XYZs senior adult ministry. John was very genuine in his spiritual life. What you saw on Sunday is exactly what you would see every other moment of the week. John ministered to countless people over the years, from hospital visits, counseling, weddings, funerals, and was a minister at heart until the day he died. Even during his last days, he ministered to the nurses and staff attending to him and endeavored himself to all. After officially retiring from First Baptist Church, John continued to do God's work, assisting several churches in the Roanoke area, serving as an interim Pastor in several. To John, a temporary intern visit of a couple weeks turned in to nearly two years of ministry for him. It wasn't a job to him, but truly a calling from God which he and my Mable shared together. John loved travel, photography and lifting people's spirits. He never met a stranger or missed an opportunity to make someone's day or to minister to them. John had a quick wit and a keen gift for being mischievous. He never missed an opportunity to surprise with his unique refreshing humor. John was a very loving, caring and supportive father and grandfather. John loved his family fiercely, frequently expressing his pride of Mable, each child and granddaughter. John was predeceased by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Emma Jean Cochran; and his sister and brother-in-law, Gwen and William Rutherford. He was predeceased by one niece and one nephew. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Mable; sons, John Andrew and spouse, Arthur Tatman, of Roanoke, and Stephen Paul and spouse, Steve "Dos" Pollock of Oviedo, Fla.; and daughter and son-in-law, Jenni and Lawrence BenBassett and granddaughter, Nicole Jordan BenBassett, of Germantown, Md. John is also survived by four nephews and two nieces. John's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of English Meadows and Centra Hospice for their care, love and support to John and his family. You have richly blessed us. The family will receive guests at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel - Downtown from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A Service of the Celebration of John's Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. James Episcopal Church located at 4515 Delray Street, NW, Roanoke. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Airport Road, NW, Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.