March 11, 2020 John Dickinson Cochran of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. The family will receive guests at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel - Downtown from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A Service of the Celebration of John's Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. James Episcopal Church located at 4515 Delray Street, NW, Roanoke. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Airport Road, NW, Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys

