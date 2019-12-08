COCHRAN Elizabeth September 30, 2019 Elizabeth Cochran, 70, retired Future Works and GED teacher, Christiansburg, Va., passed peacefully on September 30, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Christiansburg.

