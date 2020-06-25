June 21, 2020 Rhonda Elizabeth Cobbs, 52, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may call at Serenity on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. for viewing. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

