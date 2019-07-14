COAKE Kensey Edward July 12, 2019 Kensey Edward Coake, 91, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on July 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd L. and Nancy H. Coake; his wife, Lois J. Coake; three brothers; and a sister. He is survived by his two sons, Wayne K. Coake (Martha), and Daniel G. Coake (Linda); three sisters, Mary Lima, Irene Barrett and Kathrine Barr; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Noon at Faith Alliance Church, Roanoke, VA, with Pastor Joseph Pjecha officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior. A private entombment following in Highland Memory Gardens.

